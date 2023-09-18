It’s Trill Burgers’ Day in Houston! FREE burgers for first 100 customers on Monday

HOUSTON – Houston, it’s time to celebrate a fan-favorite eatery that has quickly become a staple around town.

Sept. 18 is Trill Burgers Day in the city, and to celebrate, the first 100 customers in line on Monday will receive a FREE burger.

Founded by Texas legend Bun B, this burger joint went from doing special pop-ups around the city to opening its first brick-and-mortar location just one year ago.

A few celebrities from around the nation have added this restaurant to their must-stop list when coming to the 713.

We’ve seen Drake, Ludacris, Shaq, and even Mike Tyson stop through the spot, located at 3607 S Shepherd Drive.

Trill Burgers is also inside NRG Stadium for this football season.

Check them out in sections 115, 135, 522 and 548.

You can also get a burger from Shell Energy Stadium in Section 130.

