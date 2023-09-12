Lucky Houstonian claims $6 million Lotto Texas prize: See where winning ticket was purchased

HOUSTON – A lucky Houstonian has claimed a Lotto Texas jackpot prize worth about $6.25 million for the drawing held on Aug. 30.

According to a news release, the cash value option for the prize was selected at the time of purchase, and the winner, who had additional wins on the same ticket, received $3,584,496.28 before taxes.

The winning ticket with player-chosen numbers matched all six of the numbers drawn (6-11-16-21-25-32). The ticket was purchased at Kroger 308, located at 11003 Shadow Creek Parkway in Pearland. The claimant, who is a Houston resident, asked to remain anonymous.

Lotto Texas is played by picking six numbers from one to 54 and offers multimillion-dollar jackpots. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. CT.