Check your tickets: $19M jackpot-winning ticket sold in Willis, Texas Lottery says

HOUSTON – A jackpot-winning ticket worth an estimated annuitized $19 million was sold in Willis, the Texas Lottery said Monday.

The winning ticket was for the Lotto Texas drawing held on Sept. 17. Someone purchased it at Master Food Mart, located at 13053 E. FM 1097 Road. The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all six of the numbers drawn (5-9-18-22-35-48). The cash value option was selected at the time of purchase and the claimant will receive $11,992,501.82 before taxes. The prize has not yet been claimed. The winner has 180 days from the draw date to claim the prize.

“We look forward to meeting the sixth Lotto Texas jackpot winner of 2022,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. “If you have the winning ticket, we encourage you to sign the ticket, put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice, and call the Texas Lottery to schedule an appointment to claim the prize.”

Lotto Texas is played by picking six numbers from one to 54 and offers multimillion-dollar jackpots. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. CT.