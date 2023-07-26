A Houston resident is $1M richer after claiming the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game prize

HOUSTON – Houston, we have a winner!

A local resident claimed a top prize-winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game Diamond 7s.

The ticket was purchased at Stop N Buy, located at 3727 W. Alabama St., according to a news release. The winner chose to remain anonymous.

According to the Texas Lottery, this was the first of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game.

Diamond 7s offers more than $96 million in total prizes. The overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.50, including break-even prizes, the release said.

