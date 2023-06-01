$2M richer: Missouri City resident claims top prize on scratch ticket game

Someone in Missouri City is $2 million richer.

The Texas Lottery Commission said in a news release that a resident from Missouri City claimed a top-winning prize ticket worth $2 million while playing the scratch ticket game “Premier Cash.”

The ticket was purchased at Murphy Chevron, located in the 3700 block of Greenbriar Drive in Stafford.

Texas Lottery said it became the third of four top prizes worth $2 million claimed, which includes winnings in Houston and in La Porte.

RELATED CONTENT:

Lucky Houston resident wins $2M after using scratch ticket, Texas Lottery says

$1M scratch ticket in Texas Lottery claimed by resident in La Porte