LA PORTE, Texas – One La Porte resident is $1 million richer after claiming a top prize-winning ticket in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Crossword.

The winner purchased the ticket at Stripes Store 40626H, located at 100 W. Nolana Loop, in Pharr.

The winner decided to remain anonymous.

This was the third of eight top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game.

