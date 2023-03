The Texas Lottery logo, as provided on June 28, 2022.

A lucky Houston resident became a millionaire thanks to a scratch ticket!

Texas Lottery scratch ticket game Cash Spectacular led to the $2 million fortune of a Houston resident. The winner opted to remain anonymous.

The winning ticket was purchased at Sabo Mart, located at 10715 Sagetree Drive, according to the Texas Lottery.

According to the Texas Lottery, this was the second of four top prizes worth $2 million to be won in the game.