We have a winner! Missouri City resident takes home $1 million Powerball lottery prize

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

The Texas Lottery logo, as provided on June 28, 2022. (Texas Lottery, Texas Lottery)

MISSOURI CITY, Texas – A Missouri City resident is $1 million richer after winning a Powerball prize on May 27.

The lucky ticket was bought at a Kroger at 6350 North Eldridge Parkway, according to a news release from the Texas Lottery. The winner chose to remain anonymous.

The prize winner bought a Quick Pick ticket and matched all five white ball numbers, but they did not guess the red Powerball number.

These were the winning numbers: 24-38-39-48-56 and the Powerball was four.

If you win the Powerball Grand Prize, you can get $20 million or more. The drawing continues until someone hits the jackpot.

To take home the grand prize, people need to select five winning numbers, and they have 69 number options. There is also a Powerball selection from a group of 26 numbers.

“By choosing the Power Play® for $1 more per play, players can multiply their non-Grand Prize winnings by two, three, four, five or 10 times. A Power Play Match Five (5+0) is set at $2,000,000 regardless of the Power Play number selected,” the Texas Lottery said.

The other grand prizes are multiplied by the Power Play number that was chosen. The 10x Power Play multiplier only applies when the grand prize is $150 million or less.

Numbers are drawn on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. central time.

