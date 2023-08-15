Patron at Centerville smokehouse shoots Houston man accused of attacking customers, knocking elderly man unconscious

CENTERVILLE, Texas – A patron at a smokehouse in Centerville shot a Houston man accused of attacking customers and knocking an elderly man unconscious Monday, the Leon County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies received reports of shots being fired inside Woody’s Smokehouse #2 located at 947 W. Saint Mary’s St. around 12:04 p.m.

When LCSO and Department of Public Safety troopers arrived at the scene, they were able to watch surveillance video of the incident.

According to investigators, a suspect identified as Kevin Craig Anderson entered the business in a “harassing manner.”

While inside, Anderson aggressively approached several customers inside the store and then proceeded to walk into the restroom, authorities said. Once inside the restroom, investigators said Anderson began assaulting an elderly man, knocking him unconscious onto the tile floor, and continued assaulting him.

Deputies said the patron, who is licensed to carry, attempted to intervene but was then assaulted by Anderson. The patron said Anderson continued to assault him, which resulted in the patron firing two rounds in self-defense. Anderson was struck once in the arm and then fled from the restroom, exited the business and left the scene in a vehicle, investigators said.

When Anderson was located, he was reportedly parked on the shoulder of IH-45, near the 174 mile-marker. He was transported by helicopter to the emergency room at St. Joseph Medical Center in Bryan and then later transported to Hermann Memorial Hospital in Houston to be treated for his injuries.

Deputies said one victim was transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital, where he was treated for his injuries. Authorities didn’t specify which victim it was.

All parties involved were not citizens of Leon County, investigators said.

This case is still being investigated by LCSO and Texas Rangers.

