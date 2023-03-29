Robber shot and killed by woman working in food truck in southwest Houston

HOUSTON – A Houston area family is upset after they say their loved one was forced to shoot and killed a man who tried to rob her in southwest Houston.

“This is devastating to us,” said Jacqueline, a family member of the woman.

The shooting happened at a food truck located in the 14500 block of Main Street in southwest Houston around 1 p.m.

Derick Howard, the son of the woman involved in the incident, stood by his mother-in-law Jacqueline as homicide investigators worked around the family’s business.

Hours before the active scene, the family says Derrick’s mother was with another employee on the food truck, Elite Eats, as they were preparing to start the day.

Police said a man with a gun tried to rob the woman through the window, but the family says his weapon jammed.

“Thank God because she is a Godly woman. That’s why that gun jammed because God jammed it because when he opened that window, he could have shot her,” said Jacqueline.

Police say the woman fired several shots at the would-be-robber.

“She’s licensed to carry so she carries a gun just in case something may happen. So, yes, we have the gun all the time,” said Jacqueline.

When investigators arrived on the scene, they found the man’s body 40 yards away from the food truck. They have not identified the man, but they say he was around 23 years old.