Man fatally shot while grabbing tacos for wife at food truck in north Houston, police say

HOUSTON – A man was shot and killed while waiting on the tacos he ordered for his wife at a food truck in north Houston Monday, police said.

It happened in the 7500 block of Irvington Boulevard around 1 a.m.

According to officers with the Houston Police Department, a man in his 20s was waiting on an order of tacos for his wife to be made and was walking to his car.

He was then approached by two unidentified males who shot him multiple times in the torso and fled the scene, police said.

An investigation is currently underway as police talk to possible witnesses and search for the suspects involved.