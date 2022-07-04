Man, woman shot near food truck in northeast Houston, police say

Man, woman shot while at food truck in northeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after police said a man and woman were shot while getting food from a food truck in northeast Houston Sunday.

It happened on Annunciation near Homestead around 8:25 p.m.

According to officers with the Houston Police Department, a man and woman were in a vehicle and appeared to be getting something to eat from a food truck when another vehicle approached them and began firing several rounds. The suspect’s vehicle then fled the scene, HPD said.

Police said the man and woman were transported to the hospital, where their conditions are unknown at this time.

The HPD Major Assaults Division is investigating to determine what led up to the shooting.