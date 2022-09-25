Man shot multiple times after argument outside food truck in SW Houston, police say

Man shot multiple times after argument in front of food truck in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON – A man was shot several times in the abdomen after an argument took place at a food truck in southwest Houston early Sunday, Houston police said.

It happened in front of a hot-chicken food truck outside a gas station located in the 9500 block of Main Street near Buffalo Speedway at around 2:20 a.m.

According to HPD Lt. I. Izaguirre, the victim got in line at the food truck and stood behind the suspect and a woman.

At some point, the victim reportedly began talking to the woman, however, police said some sort of a disagreement may have occurred between him and the suspect.

Later, the suspect got out of line and walked to his white-colored SUV to grab his gun. That was when, police said, he fired at the victim several times in the stomach.

The man was taken to an area hospital where he is expected to survive his injuries.

Both the suspect and the woman, whose relationship is not known at this time, fled the scene in the SUV.

Investigators said the suspect is believed to be in his late 20s. A description for both is not available.

Police have obtained surveillance video as part of their investigation, which is ongoing at this time.