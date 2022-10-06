Suspect arrested, charged in fatal shooting of man outside food truck in SW Houston

Ernest Christopher Nathan, 43, is charged with murder and felony evading arrest in a motor vehicle.

HOUSTON – Charges have been filed against a suspect accused of shooting and killing a man during an argument outside a food truck, according to Houston police.

According to police, on Sept. 25 about 2:20 a.m., the victim and Nathan were patronizing a food truck in the 9500 block of Main Street when they got into an argument.

Nathan opened fire, shooting the victim several times, before fleeing the scene, police said.

Paramedics transported the victim to Ben Taub General Hospital, where he died from his injuries on Sept. 29. The identity of the victim, 32, has not yet been released.

Further investigation led to the identity of Nathan as the suspect in the shooting. He was subsequently charged with murder and taken into custody on Tuesday after leading officers on a vehicle pursuit, police said.