Surveillance photo released of vehicle seen fleeing area after man shot, killed in north Houston food truck parking lot

Police release surveillance photo of Chevy Tahoe wanted in connection to the deadly shooting of a man in the 7500 block of Irvington Boulevard.

HOUSTON – A surveillance photo has been released of a vehicle seen fleeing the scene of a deadly shooting in a food truck parking lot in north Houston Sunday night.

The victim, 23-year-old Mark Aguilar, was gunned down while waiting for tacos he ordered for his wife.

According to Houston police, around 10:20 p.m. Sunday, Aguilar was at a food truck in the 7500 block of Irvington Boulevard. He placed his order, then went back to his vehicle and sat in the driver’s seat with the door open.

Police said that is when a suspect exited a Chevrolet Tahoe, approached Aguilar and both men exchanged words. The suspect then shot Aguilar, ran back to his SUV and fled the scene.

The suspect’s vehicle was a gray or silver, older model Chevrolet Tahoe.

Patrol officers and paramedics with the Houston Fire Department arrived to find Aguilar lying unresponsive next to his driver’s side door. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“He didn’t deserve that. Right there laying there dead, man, shot five times, man. Not my boy,” said Mark Aguilar Sr., the victim’s father.

Aguilar also leaves behind a 2-year-old daughter.

Anyone with information in this case or on the identity of the suspect is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.