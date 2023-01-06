Customer shoots, kills robbery suspect inside SW Houston taco shop, police say

HOUSTON – An investigation is ongoing after a customer shot and killed a robbery suspect inside a taco shop in southwest Houston late Thursday, police said.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the taco shop in the 6900 block of South Gessner Road at around 11 p.m.

Lt. R. Willkens with HPD said a masked man with what was believed to be a “plastic gun” pointed it at customers who were eating inside the restaurant and demanded their wallets and money.

When the suspect turned and tried to flee, police say a customer got up from his seat and pulled out a gun, and shot him at least several times.

The robbery suspect died at the scene.

Police said all restaurant customers, including the shooter, did not stay at the scene before officers arrived.

“Everyone has left the store except the owners and workers of the store,” said Lt. Willkens. “It would be great if they would come back to the scene and talk to us or call HPD homicide. They need to give us their statements especially the individual who did the shooting and left.”

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call HPD Homicide Unit at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.