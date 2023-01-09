Grand jury will consider case involving customer who fatally shot robber at SW Houston taco shop, police say

HOUSTON – Houston police said on Monday that the case involving a customer who fatally shot a robbery suspect at a southwest Houston taco shop will be referred to a grand jury.

The customer, whose identity was not released, was questioned by homicide detectives after his attorney representing him reached out to investigators on Sunday to set up a time to talk.

Police said that he is not arrested nor will face any charges at this time.

Note: The faces of the customers in the taco shop have been blurred, as they are not involved in the direct shooting. (KPRC)

What happened?

HPD officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Ranchito #4 taqueria in the 6900 block of South Gessner Road at around 11 p.m.

Police said a masked man with what was believed to be a “plastic gun” pointed it at customers who were eating inside the restaurant and demanded their wallets and money.

When the robber walked past a man sitting in one of the booths, surveillance video shows him getting up from his seat, pulling a gun, and shooting the robber several times.

Police said the shooter recovered the stolen money from the robber’s pocket and returned the money to other patrons.

The customer and other patrons did not stay at the scene before officers arrived.