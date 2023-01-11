Taco shop burglarized 5 days after another suspect was shot to death by customer, police say

HOUSTON – The southwest Houston taco shop that was at the center of a huge crime scene on Thursday has found itself back in the hot seat.

According to the owner of the Ranchito #4 Taqueria located in the 6900 block of South Gessner Road, the business was burglarized Tuesday morning.

Pedro Lopez, the owner of the restaurant, says he just wants to catch a break.

Lopez said the thief ran off with about $100 from the cash register and an undisclosed amount of money from the gambling machines located inside.

The incident comes just five days after a deadly scene took place while customers were dining inside.

On Thursday, police said a masked man with what was believed to be a “plastic gun” pointed it at customers who were eating and demanded their wallets and money. When the robber walked past a man sitting in one of the booths, surveillance video showed him getting up from his seat, pulling a gun, and shooting the robber nine times.

Now, Lopez, who says he just wants to run his business, is dealing with another unfortunate incident. No arrests have been made in the most recent incident, authorities said.