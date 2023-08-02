One lucky Texan woke up $4 million richer after winning a Mega Millions prize

BURNET, Texas – Someone in the Hill Country is $4 million richer after winning a Mega Millions prize.

The winning ticket was sold in Burnet, Texas, at the Hoover Valley Country Store located at 7203 Park Rd. 4 West.

The lucky ticket was reportedly a “quick pick.”

Since the start of 2023, eight Texas Lottery players have won second-tier Mega Millions prizes of $1 million or larger, including four during the current jackpot run. Most recently, an Anna resident claimed a second-tier prize worth $4 million for the Tuesday, July 25 drawing.

Before that, a Dallas resident claimed a $1 million second-tier prize for the June 30 drawing. That ticket reportedly was sold in Austin. Prior to that, a Houston resident claimed a $3 million prize for the June 16 drawing and a Corpus Christi resident claimed a $1 million prize for the drawing held on May 9.

