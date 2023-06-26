A Houston resident is $3 million richer after winning the Mega Millions® prize

FILE - A display holds Mega Million lottery ticket wagering cards at Ted's State Line Mobil station, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Methuen, Mass. An estimated $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot drawing Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, has people lined up at convenience stores nationwide to buy tickets in longshot hopes of winning a massive prize, but shop and gas station owners selling the tickets also have a chance at a big-figure bonus. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

HOUSTON – A Houston resident woke up $3 million richer after claiming a Mega Millions® prize, the Texas Lottery announced Monday.

The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, won the money in the June 16 drawing. The ticket was purchased at Mi Tienda 648, which is located at 3800 Little York Rd. in north Houston.

According to a news release, the winning Quick Pick ticket with Megaplier® matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (4-24-34-45-57), but not the Mega Ball number (19). The Megaplier number was 3.

To win the Mega Millions jackpot, players must match all six numbers drawn including the Mega Ball. Players matching fewer numbers may not win the jackpot but could still walk away winners.

Mega Millions currently offers a $20 million starting jackpot and a second-tier (Match 5+0) prize of $1 million.

