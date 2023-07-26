Suspect arrested, charged for fatally shooting 18-year-old in southeast Houston

D’ Andre Vasquez, 19, was charged with capital murder. He is accused of killing 18-year-old Plezher Wooley.

HOUSTON – A suspect has been arrested and charged for fatally shooting a teen in southeast Houston in June.

On June 27, HPD patrol officers and Houston Fire Department paramedics responded to reports of a shooting at a residence in the 5900 block of Beldart Street at around 7:50 p.m.

Authorities said when they arrived at the scene, they found Wooley lying on the front patio with a gunshot wound. Paramedics transported the victim to Ben Taub General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Further investigation identified Vasquez as the suspect in this case. He was arrested Tuesday by officers with the HPD Southeast Patrol Division Crime Suppression Team and then booked into the Harris County Jail.

