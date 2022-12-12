67º

2 teens shot in north Harris County, deputies say; 2 suspects detained

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

HARRIS COUNTY – Authorities say two teenagers have been shot in north Harris County.

According to Harris County Constable Precinct 4′s Mark Herman, the shooting took place on Kenswick Dr and Huntermoor Circle on Sunday night.

Herman did not disclose just where the bullets hit the teens, and says they are both in the hospital in critical condition.

It is not clear what caused the shooting, however, deputies say they have two suspects detained and have recovered the weapon.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

