2 teens injured after shooting in store parking lot in The Heights area

HOUSTON – Police say two teenagers were shot Tuesday night outside of a store in The Heights area.

According to Houston police, officers were called to a strip center parking lot on Yale and Koehler Street at around 6 p.m.

Investigators say a group of teens were walking through the lot when an argument started. That’s when two of the teens start shooting.

One of the bullets reportedly ended up hitting a 15-year-old girl and police say a 15-year-old boy was grazed.

The teens were taken to nearby hospitals where the girl is in critical condition, and the boy is expected to survive.’

It is unclear if police have identified a suspect responsible in this case.

Nearly 24 hours ago, a man was shot near the same location in a Walmart parking lot by a possible armed robber.

