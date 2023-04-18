Man shot by possible armed robber at store in The Heights, police say

Law Enforcement investment is a part of the Harris County Bonds package before voters in November.

HOUSTON – A man has been taken to the hospital after he was shot by an armed robber at a Walmart in the Heights area on Monday.

Officers with the Houston Police Department say the man was walking through the parking lot of the Walmart on Yale Street when a white SUV pulled up in front of him.

That’s when the man who was walking pulled out a gun and the two began shooting at each other

The man was hit three times.

It is unknown if the robber was hit in the shootout, however, he was able to flee the scene.

The man was taken to an area hospital where he is in unknown condition.