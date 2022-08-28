89º

Teenager shot at apartment complex in northwest Harris Co., sheriff says

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A teenager has reportedly been shot in northwest Harris County, according to officials.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the shooting took place at the Emerald Cove apartment complex in the 16700 block of Kuykendahl Road near FM 1960.

Gonzalez said the teenager appears to be between the ages of 16 and 17 years old.

She has been transported to the hospital in serious condition.

Investigators have not yet said what caused the shooting or provided any details on the suspect.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

