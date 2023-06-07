Teen killed after argument with another teen leads to shooting at basketball court near Humble

HUMBLE, Texas – A teen boy is dead and another teen is in custody after a shooting at a basketball court near Humble on Wednesday evening.

Deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s office responded to reports of a shooting at Park Lakes Canyon Trace and Butterfly Path.

According to investigators, a group of people met up to play basketball at an area court. At some point, two of the teens got into an argument.

That was when deputies said one of the teens pulled out a gun and shot the victim multiple times. He died at the scene.

Investigators believe the two teens knew each other, and a case of bullying may be involved.

The alleged shooter is in custody and has cooperated with detectives. At this time, it’s unclear what charges he may face.

No additional injuries were reported.