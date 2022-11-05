17-year-old, 2 other teens arrested following shooting death of 20-year-old, 15-year-old, police say

HOUSTON – Three teenagers are now facing major charges after they reportedly shot and killed two individuals last week.

According to the Houston Police Department, the shooting took place in the 11280 block of the Southwest Freeway at around 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 29.

Police say officers were called to a business in that block and found a 20-year-old and a 15-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds.

Investigators say they learned the three suspects had entered the business and sat down at a table.

Shortly after, the two victims reportedly entered the establishment, and one confronted a suspect.

At some point during the argument, one of the suspects pulled out a gun and shot both victims.

The two were taken to the hospital where the 20-year-old was reportedly pronounced dead. A few days later, the 15-year-old was also said to have succumbed to his injuries, according to officials.

Keilon Omari Barnes was arrested on Nov. 3 and subsequently charged. The two juvenile suspects were arrested and referred to Harris County Juvenile Probation authorities on Nov. 4.