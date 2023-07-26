HORRIFYING VIDEO: 80-year-old attacked by suspect at gas station, causing him to fracture hip

Harris County sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect who attacked an 80-year-old man last Tuesday, causing him to break his hip.

The attack happened at a gas station located in the 16000 block of West Little York at around 5:45 p.m.

According to HCSO, the suspect followed the victim and threw a water bottle at him. The victim then exited his vehicle and threw the bottle back at the suspect. The suspect is seen on video physically assaulting the victim, causing him to break his hip, which required surgery.

The suspect was described by investigators as a male between 30-40 years of age who is 5′9-5′11 and weighs 185-200 pounds.

Anyone with information on this suspect is urged to contact HCSO at 713-221-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

