Man accused of putting 86-year-old in a chokehold charged with murder in separate case

HOUSTON – New charges have been filed against a man who police say went on a crime spree before assaulting an 86-year-old woman in June.

Melvin Walker, 60, is now charged with murder for a separate incident that happened on June 9, two weeks before.

Walker is already charged with evading arrest, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and felon in possession of a weapon on June 26, records say. Police said he violently assaulted an elderly woman, and part of the attack was caught on camera.

Aggravated robbery caught on camera

According to the Houston Police Department, the burglary happened at around 8:54 a.m. in the 4800 block of Robertson Street.

The doorbell camera appears to show the moment Walker approached the elderly woman, who was standing in her front garden and watering plants.

The woman and the suspect briefly exchanged words before she threw her hands up and attempted to walk backward. The suspect then rushed toward her, putting her in an aggressive chokehold, then dragging her back into her home.

The elderly victim survived the attack, but family members said she has a long road to recovery.

Murder charges

A new charge against Walker was filed on June 30 in a separate case.

He is accused in the murder of Daniel Arguijo.

Charging documents state,”Melvin Wayne Walker, hereinafter styled the Defendant, heretofore on or about June 9, 2023, did then and there unlawfully intend to cause serious bodily injury to Daniel Arguijo, hereinafter called the Complainant, and did cause the death of the Complainant by intentionally and knowingly committing an act clearly dangerous to human life, namely shooting at and in the direction of the Complainant with a deadly weapon, namely a firearm.”

Details on where the deadly shooting took place have not yet been released.

What’s next?

Walker remains in Harris County Jail and is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

Public records show that Walker has been arrested several times for various offenses dating back to 1984. Several of the offenses were dismissed, while others he served time for and was released on parole. Those offenses seemed to escalate over the years, becoming more bold and violent in nature.

In the 80s, Walker was arrested for possession of marijuana, burglary of habitation and aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

In the 2000s, he was arrested for felony possession of a weapon, another marijuana possession charge, assault of a family member/ impeding breathing and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

His most recent charges include felony possession of a weapon, evading arrest and detention, unauthorized use of a vehicle, aggravated robbery of a person over 65 years of age or disabled, and murder.

