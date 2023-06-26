DISTURBING VIDEO: Wanted suspect puts 86-year-old in chokehold during violent burglary in north Houston

Suspect wanted after putting 86-year-old in headlock before violent burglary in north Houston

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is searching for a suspect who was caught on a doorbell camera violently burglarizing the home of an elderly woman on Monday.

According to HPD, the burglary took place at around 8:54 a.m. in the 4800 block of Robertson Street.

Details surrounding the burglary itself were not immediately available, however, the doorbell camera shows the moment the suspect approached the 86-year-old woman, who was standing in what appears to be her front garden, watering her plants.

The woman and the suspect briefly exchanged words before she threw her hands up and attempted to walk backward. The suspect then rushed towards her, putting her in an aggressive chokehold, then dragging her back into her home.

He then walked out her front gate with a towel on his head.

Authorities have not released word on the woman’s current condition.

Anyone with tips on the suspect is asked to contact HPD at (713) 308-0700 or Crime Stoppers Houston at (713) 222-TIPS.