ONLY ON 2: 68-year-old man beaten by burglar grateful after investigators arrest alleged attacker

HOUSTON – A man is behind bars after investigators say he confessed to robbing and beating a 68-year-old disabled man.

“I figured he was going to kill me. He was apologizing and telling me lies every time he hit me. He’s a bad guy,” the victim, Stan Burge, said.

The suspect, 36-year-old Christopher Mouton appeared in court and has been charged with aggravated robbery and burglary.

Burge says he is doing better but he is still in a lot of pain. He wanted to express his gratitude to investigators and a KPRC 2 viewer who recognized the vehicle his alleged attacker was driving.

“He was trying to pull away, and I wouldn’t let go. And it ripped my arm here,” Burge said.

“I’ve been through a lot of injuries through my life,’ he said.

Burge has bruises all over his body, and his left eye is still swollen.

“It’s beginning to get better. At night, when I’m laying down it closes, and I can’t open it,” he said. “So when I lay down, the fluid gets back up here. And when I’m sitting up, it drains back up.”

His alleged attacker had his first court appearance on Sunday.

Surveillance video captured Mouton driving a silver Ford Explorer allegedly stealing tools and items from Burge’s garage multiple times in the last three weeks.

“He’s a crook. He’s a coward. He’s a liar,” Burge said.

Court records say the Mouton also confessed to stealing a lawnmower from a home on Cham Board Lane.

Additionally, court records state Mouton was arrested back in 2006 and convicted of burglary of a habitation in Harris County, which was listed as a felony.

“If I were a judge, I would put him away for the rest of his life. And it may take me getting beat up to do that,” Burge said.

As Burge focuses on recovering, he is grateful for investigators getting Mouton off the streets.

“And officers like Bowden, and Officer Garcia, and numerous other people involved in this and Channel 2 news. It’s people like that are helping to fight this battle,” he said.

Burge is still recovering. His family set up a Gofund Me Page to help with medical expenses and elderly care.