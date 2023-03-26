Houston man accused of beating, robbing 68-year-old charged after being recognized by KPRC 2 viewer

HOUSTON – A suspect has been located and charged with burglary after a viewer said they recognized him from a KPRC 2 report which showed surveillance video of him taking items out of a 68-year-old disabled man’s garage before beating him.

According to court documents, Christopher Mouton was arrested after that viewer told deputies his vehicle looked familiar.

Records state the woman told authorities that her husband was the registered owner of the vehicle seen on camera after Mouton could not finance it himself due to his credit.

Mouton was caught on camera multiple times burglarizing the home of Stan Burge in northwest Houston last week.

ONLY ON 2: Repeat burglar beats 68-year-old Houston man to bloody pulp after being caught in the act

On the last visit Mouton took to the home, Burge said he heard something in the garage that woke him out his sleep.

Burge says he then confronted Mouton and put up a fight.

“I wasn’t going to let myself be afraid of him,” Burge said. “Once I saw a person in there, I took him down.”

During the investigation, deputies called Mouton who voluntarily agreed to meet with law enforcement officials and return some of Burge’s belongings.

Investigators say during the meeting, Mouton provided ‘intimate details’ about the case that only someone involved in the crime would know, and gave a ‘full confession to admitting this aggravated robbery.’

That conversation was being filmed by an officer’s body-worn camera.

Mouton has since been charged with aggravated robbery and is expected to appear in court on Sunday.

Additionally, court records state Mouton was arrested back in 2006 and convicted of Burglar of a Habitation in Harris County which was listed as a felony.