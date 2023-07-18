Man who allegedly pretended to be deputy while burglarizing home in Kingwood takes $5K, causes $11K worth of damages

KINGWOOD, Texas – A suspect accused of imitating a Harris County sheriff’s deputy while burglarizing a home in the Kingwood area was arrested, the Houston Police Department said.

Douglas Paul Cody, 26, was charged with burglary of a habitation and impersonating a public servant. He reportedly damaged up to $11,500 in property, police said.

On June 23, HPD responded to reports of a burglary at a home in the 5400 block of Shady Maple Drive.

Police said the homeowner was out of town at the time but told officers that he was alerted by surveillance and doorbell cameras when a suspect broke into the home through the front door. The homeowner told police that two of his guns were stolen by the suspects. According to documents, the homeowner said he heard the suspects say they were “police” while breaking into the home.

Investigators said the driver’s side window of the homeowner’s truck was shattered and it appeared that the suspects got inside the home by breaking down the front door. The homeowner also told police that the suspect ripped off the doorbell camera but it was still recording.

According to HPD, the suspect was heard calling out the homeowner’s name while saying he was with Harris County Sheriff’s Office. The homeowner told officers he believed the suspect was someone he knew and that he was being targeted due to his ex-wife, who is also his children’s mother. Documents said the homeowner told authorities he broke up with his wife a while back and that she was hanging around the “wrong crowd” while frequenting bars. The homeowner said he immediately reached out to his ex-wife after the incident and she sent him a photo of a person who she believed could’ve burglarized the home. He told investigators that the person, who was in the photo and was also identified as Cody, had a tattoo similar to that of the suspect that was captured on surveillance video during the burglary. The homeowner alleged that while Cody, who stays in the Kingwood area, has never met him, he knows that at one point his ex-wife was close to the suspect. The homeowner told police that he doesn’t believe his ex-wife set him up but she may have been talking to someone while at the bar and told them that he was going out of town.

Items that were stolen from the home included a .223 Keltic black rifle, a black Remington 7-70 rifle, some clothes that belonged to the homeowner’s children, and a 5-gallon water jug full of change the homeowner was saving that possibly amounted to nearly $5,000.

Upon reviewing the surveillance video, investigators said they saw an older white model SUV pull up on the street. A man wearing a black shirt, khaki pants and black low-cut shoes with white trim on the bottom was reportedly seen getting out of the vehicle and walking to the homeowner’s front door with a flashlight in his hand. Police said the suspect appeared to have shined the light on the doorbell as a way to distort the image. The suspect then kicked down the homeowner’s door after multiple attempts while yelling “Harris County Sheriff’s Office,” investigators said.

Officers said they observed a large tattoo that covers a quarter of the suspect’s right arm. They also saw the man loading things into the white SUV and running back into the home. Police said they heard the suspect yelling the homeowner’s name while saying he was “with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.” Security cameras were clear enough to capture the suspect and the vehicle, police said.

After searching the HPD RMS system database, HPD was able to pull up the suspect. Police discovered that Cody had been arrested multiple times by HPD-Kingwood officers for crimes he allegedly committed in the area. Police also said that the vehicle the suspect was in, a 2004 GMC Envoy, likely belonged to his aunt, who lives at the same address as him. Investigators said on July 5, the suspect’s aunt, who also has a criminal background, told them that Cody was “back to his old tricks” and may have been involved in a “robbery” where a door was kicked in. According to the suspect’s aunt, she threw an AK-style rifle that Cody had stolen into a river in Kingwood and that it looked new.

Investigators looked up the suspect’s social media accounts and said that the same clothing he was wearing while burglarizing the home was similar to the clothing he was wearing in pictures. Police said Harris County District Court Judge K. Thomas reviewed and signed a warrant for Cody’s arrest. On the next day, Cody was taken into custody without incident.

After hearing the suspect’s voice during an interview, police said it matched the voice heard during the burglary. Cody was booked into Harris County Jail and his aunt turned in the flashlight used to burglarize the home as well as an empty water jug which once had nearly $5,000, HPD said.

SIMILAR STORIES