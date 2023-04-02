Man allegedly impersonated police officer to get into Final Four music festival

Inside the NCAA Final Four national semifinals

HOUSTON – A man has been charged after allegedly impersonating a police officer to gain access to the Final Four music festival held in downtown Houston this weekend.

According to court documents, 28-year-old Trayvone Lil Darus Stevenson is charged with impersonating a public servant.

Stevenson was arrested and later posted a $20,000 bond.

The documents state Stevenson wore a vest marked “Police K-9″ and told event security that he was a police officer in order to gain access to the event.

The star-studded music festival was held at Discovery Green and was free to attend with registration.

It runs through Sunday, April 2, during Men’s Final Four weekend.

The music festival featured Megan Thee Stallion who headlined the AT&T Block Party on Friday, March 31.

Lil Nas X hit the Move by Coca-Cola stage on Saturday, April 1, and Tim McGraw and Keith Urban will headline the Capital One JamFest stage on Sunday, April 2.