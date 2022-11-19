‘Fake cop’ robs man waiting for Uber, he and female accomplice use stolen credit cards, docs say

HOUSTON – A man and woman have been charged after another man was robbed by one of the suspects who pretended to be an undercover police officer on Oct. 2, according to court documents.

Joseph Tyrone Thompson has been charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and impersonating a public servant. Dalis Henderson has been charged with credit card abuse.

According to court records, the victim had just left a nightclub located at 2222 Emancipation Street and called for an Uber ride home. As the man waited for his ride on the sidewalk, he saw a gray Dodge minivan drive up and stop on street. A man got out of the Dodge, dressed in casual clothing with a gun clipped on his holster, and flashed what appeared to look like a police badge.

Charging documents state that the suspect told the man that he was an undercover cop working a prostitution case in the neighborhood. The fake cop then forced the man to cancel his Uber and face a fence. The suspect reportedly took the victim’s wallet and cell phone out of his hand.

The victim told investigators that he knew something was not right as the fake cop started yelling at him.

The victim said the suspect seemed to get nervous when he saw several other people approaching the sidewalk, according to charging documents. The suspect turned away and walked back to the minivan with the wallet and cell phone, got into the passenger seat and fled.

Charging docs show that, on the same day, the victim had multiple fraudulent credit card charges appear on his two stolen credit cards.

According to court records, Dalis made purchases at a local grocery store, a restaurant and gas station with the stolen credit cards. The suspects even created a new Venmo account with the victim’s cellphone to transfer money from Cash App.

Investigators were able to identify the suspects through surveillance videos.

Arrest warrants have been issued for both of the suspects.