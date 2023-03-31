Constables, US Marshals arrest suspect wanted for impersonating police officer while working side hustle

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A man who pretended to be an official officer of the law while working a side hustle has been arrested.

On Friday, deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force responded to the 17600 West Little York to execute a warrant on a wanted suspect.

There, they located Chris Martinez, who is charged with impersonating a police officer, and took him into custody without incident.

In December 2022, a tipster notified authorities that Martinez had been observed wearing a Liberty County Sheriff’s deputy uniform while working an extra job at a business located in the 12800 block of the Gulf Freeway.

He was working the extra job after being terminated from another agency, constables said.

After a thorough investigation by Precinct 4, a felony warrant was filed and accepted by the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

Martinez was booked into the Harris County Jail. His bond has not been set at this time.