VIDEO: Armed suspect trying to rob woman throws down her phone in frustration, flees empty-handed in NW Houston

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect who tried to rob a woman while she was outside of her job in northwest Houston.

On Thursday, June 29, at 7:50 a.m., the woman had just arrived to work in the 6900 block of Alabonson.

The woman said that while retrieving her belongings from her passenger seat, she was approached from behind by an unknown man who pointed a gun at her and demanded her car keys. The woman resisted, which caused the suspect to apparently become frustrated, so he grabbed her phone and threw it to the ground. The suspect then ran from the location empty-handed, HPD said.

Police said the suspect is 17 to 21 years old and was wearing a black pullover, black pants and white shoes.

Anyone with information leading up to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may contact Crime Stoppers by calling (713) 222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app for a cash payment of up to $5,000.

