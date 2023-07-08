Questions continue to swirl surrounding Rudy Farias and his history with HPD

KPRC 2 Investigates has been diving deeper into Thursday’s news conference. One in which investigators revealed that officers had visited Farias’ home in the past.

HOUSTON – How did HPD identify Rudy Farias after making contact with officers?

Especially since the department on Thursday admitted, “Fictitious names and date of births were given misleading the officers and Rudy would remain missing,” said Lt. Christopher Zamora with HPD’s Missing Persons Unit.

If untruthful, then how would HPD know the man they came across on the street – who again misled them actually was Rudy Farias?

“The investigators used multiple tools and resources,” the department said to KPRC 2 Investigates.

However, senior investigators tied to HPD had questions.

The department also made it clear that only in certain cases does the law require an ID from a person the department may come into contact with on the streets. However, this does not mean a check cannot be done without an ID according to HPD’s Union, “If it’s not there, then we are going to dive a little deeper,” said Doug Griffith.

“Investigators did go out to the home multiple times. They talked to various family members, relatives, friends, neighbors and yes they were given a fictitious name,” said Zamora.

However, the department never answered KPRC 2 Investigates question as to whether or not there was contact with Farias at his home. HPD Chief Troy Finner pivoted away from a response with, “Let me close with this Mario,” as Chief Finner failed to respond to the direct question.

The department was steadfast in their position that there was no significant wrongdoing by Farias’ mother but shortly thereafter admitted, “we don’t release any kind of information related to sexual assaults,” said Zamora.

We did ask HPD for clarity regarding the discrepancy in the departments comments during the news conference.

HPD’s communications team says the cause is still under investigation.

