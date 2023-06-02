Teen critically injured in possible accidental shooting in NW Harris County

HOUSTON – A teen was critically injured in a possible accidental shooting at a home in northwest Harris County Friday, Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

HCSO units received reports about the shooting at a residence located at the 8400 block of Parasol Lane.

@HCSOTexas units responded to an incident at a residence located at the 8400 blk of Parasol Ln. Preliminary: two teens at home. One of the males may have been shot unintentionally. Teen has been transported to a hospital in critical condition. I’m enroute to the scene. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/vy5cfV5EbU — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) June 2, 2023

According to Gonzalez, two teens were at the home when one of them was possibly shot by accident.

The teen has been transported to a hospital in critical condition.

Deputies have not provided further details at this time.