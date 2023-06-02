87º

Teen critically injured in possible accidental shooting in NW Harris County

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – A teen was critically injured in a possible accidental shooting at a home in northwest Harris County Friday, Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

HCSO units received reports about the shooting at a residence located at the 8400 block of Parasol Lane.

According to Gonzalez, two teens were at the home when one of them was possibly shot by accident.

The teen has been transported to a hospital in critical condition.

Deputies have not provided further details at this time.

