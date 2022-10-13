84º

15-year-old in critical condition after shooting in southwest Houston, HPD says

Ninfa Saavedra, Digital Content Specialist

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating a shooting that left a 15-year-old girl in critical condition Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 7200 block of Kings Gate around 4:20 p.m.

According to HPD Lt. Crowson, the girl got into an argument or some sort of altercation with another teen and ended up shot.

The teen was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

It’s not clear if the other teen involved or anyone has been arrested in connection to the shooting.

This is a developing story, continue to check back for more details.

