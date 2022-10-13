15-year-old in critical condition after shooting in southwest Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating a shooting that left a 15-year-old girl in critical condition Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 7200 block of Kings Gate around 4:20 p.m.

According to HPD Lt. Crowson, the girl got into an argument or some sort of altercation with another teen and ended up shot.

The teen was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

It’s not clear if the other teen involved or anyone has been arrested in connection to the shooting.

South Gessner officers are at a shooting scene 7200 Kings Gate. 15 year old female transported in critical condition. 202 pic.twitter.com/sZXJajHiFB — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 13, 2022

This is a developing story, continue to check back for more details.