Suspect charged in double shooting that killed 16-year-old, injured 15-year-old in NW Houston

The suspect, Marcus Haynes, 18, is charged with murder in the 176th State District Court.

HOUSTON – A suspect has been arrested in connection to the double shooting that killed a 16-year-old and injured a 15-year-old in northwest Houston last year.

Marcus Haynes, 18, has since been charged with murder. He is accused of shooting Joshua Pedraza to death.

On March 16, 2022, Houston police responded to reports of a shooting at a convenience store located at 2502 West Little York Road around 6:15 p.m.

Investigators said Pedraza was meeting with multiple suspects, including Haynes, for a drug transaction when Haynes attempted to rob him. A physical altercation occurred and Pedraza and the suspects began shooting at each other.

Pedraza was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Officers said one of the suspects, the 15-year-old, was also injured and was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Haynes and the other suspects fled on foot after the shooting.

Haynes was arrested on April 5, in Wharton County. The remaining two suspects remain on the loose.

Anyone with information on the identity and whereabouts of the wanted suspects is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.