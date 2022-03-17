16-year-old dead, another teen injured after shooting at NW Houston convenience store, HPD says

HOUSTON – Houston police said one teenager has died and another was injured after a shooting at a convenience store in northwest Houston Wednesday evening.

Officers were called to the scene after witnesses reported a shooting on West Little York Road and Easter Street just after 6 p.m.

Police said they found one victim, a 16-year-old, who had been shot in the parking lot of the store.

While officers were working on that call, they got a second call that a 15-year-old male with a gunshot wound was in front of a home on the street just north of the scene.

Investigators said the victim was meeting with three suspects for a drug transaction when the suspects attempted to rob him. A physical altercation occurred and the victim and suspects began shooting at each other, police said. Officers said the two uninjured suspects then fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction.

Police said the 16-year-old later died at the hospital.

Later Wednesday night, police were working to speak with any witnesses in hopes of figuring out what may have led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information in this case or on the two wanted suspects that fled the scene is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.