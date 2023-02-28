Teen charged after accidentally shooting 15-year-old while playing with gun, deputies say

HOUSTON – A 15-year-old has been hospitalized following an accidental shooting Tuesday morning in Katy, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Harris County Precinct 5 deputies responded to reports of a shooting at 1020 Apache Falls and found the teen shot.

Deputies said the 15-year-old and a 17-year-old were playing with a gun when it discharged, striking the 15-year-old.

The injured teen was transported to the hospital by LifeFlight in stable condition. He is expected to survive.

Deputies said the 17-year-old, who has since been identified as Nathan O’rouke, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.