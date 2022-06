Here's what we know

HOUSTON – A teen is dead after police said he was dropped off at a hospital in north Houston Tuesday evening.

Houston police responded to reports of a gunshot victim in the 500 block of Tidwell around 8:57 p.m.

Police said an older teen was dropped off at the hospital with a gunshot wound. The teen later died.

It’s not clear where, how or when the teen was shot, but authorities are investigating.

