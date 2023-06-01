‘Avoid burning out’: Houston’s Megan Thee Stallion says she’s taking break from music to heal

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 02: Megan Thee Stallion attends the premiere of STARZ season 2 of "P-Valley" at Avalon Hollywood & Bardot on June 02, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Houston’s own Texas Southern University grad and Grammy Award-winning entertainer, Megan Thee Stallion, sat down in a recent interview with InStyle where she opened up about her music career and mental health.

While fans are waiting for another “Hot Girl Summer,” the rapper admitted that she will take a break from music and focus on a “Healing Girl Era.”

“Fans can expect new music when I’m in a better place,” she told InStyle. “Right now, I’m focused on healing.”

Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, says she’s been enjoying time with her dogs, working out, binge watching TV shows and finding ways to protect her peace by setting more boundaries and rest days into her new schedule.

“The music and entertainment industry can be a grind, so it’s important to take time off and avoid burning out,” Pete said. “Life is all about balance.”

In 2020, Pete revealed that she was intentionally shot by Tory Lanez, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, after leaving a party in the Hollywood Hills with Lanez and former assistant Kelsey Harris.

“On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me,” she wrote on Instagram. “I was never arrested, the officers drove me to the hospital, where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets.”

Three months after the shooting, Megan accused Lanez of wielding the gun. The ensuing onslaught of criticism reached a fever pitch this month during Lanez’s assault trial. Experts say it stems from misogynoir, a specific type of misogyny experienced by Black women, The Associated Press reported.

On Dec. 23, a jury found Lanez guilty of all three felonies with which he was charged. He faces up to 22 years in prison.

