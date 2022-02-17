Megan Thee Stallion honors late parents with launch of Pete and Thomas Foundation

FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2019, file photo, Megan Thee Stallion attends Variety's Hitmakers Brunch in West Hollywood, Calif. In an Instagram Live video Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion said for the first time that fellow rapper Tory Lanez was the person who pulled the trigger when she was shot in the feet after a party in the Hollywood Hills more than a month earlier. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

HOUSTON – The hot girl is back at it again! This time she’s dropping more heat, not with her amazing music, but with a foundation focused on giving back to the Houston community.

On her 27th birthday, Megan Thee Stallion launched the Pete and Thomas Foundation, which is a nonprofit organization focused on uplifting and assisting women, children and senior citizens in underserved communities in the Houston area.

The foundation is named after her parents, Holly Thomas and Joseph Pete Jr., to honor the values they instilled in her.

“My parents raised me to help others and give back, and I’m incredibly proud to launch this foundation in their memory,” Megan wrote in a tweet.

The foundation will be aimed at focusing on three programs; education, housing and health and wellness.

Under the education sector, the foundation will provide scholarships, school supplies and other resources to help students in high-need communities. The housing sector will look to address housing issues for senior citizens, single mothers and families impacted by financial emergencies and natural disasters. Lastly, the health and wellness sector will support areas of cancer care, mental health and food insecurity.

The three-time Grammy winner is known for being a philanthropist and giving back to those in need.

During the height of COVID-19, Megan donated proceeds from her smash hit “Savage” to the Houston-based, non-profit organization Bread of Life to provide food, water and other relief to families.

Also, during Winter Storm Uri, Megan partnered with NACC Disaster Services and Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee to rebuild and repair homes for senior citizens and single mothers in Houston.

