WATCH: Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion graduates from Texas Southern University

HOUSTON – Houston’s hometown rapper and Grammy winner Megan Thee Stallion can finally call herself a college graduate!
The rapper, whose real name is Megan Pete, will walk on stage Saturday at Texas Southern University beginning at 12:30 p.m.
“Good morning hotties!! It’s graduation day!!!!” she wrote on Twitter.
In honor of Megan Thee Stallion’s graduation, she was honored with her own hashtag and emoji on Twitter, “#MeganTheeGraduate.”
Megan will earn a Bachelor’s degree in Health Administration from TSU. She will walk with the College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, according to CNN.
The ceremony will be live-streamed on TSU’s website. You can view it here.