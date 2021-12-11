WATCH: Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion graduates from Texas Southern University

Megan Thee Stallion arrives at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

HOUSTON – Houston’s hometown rapper and Grammy winner Megan Thee Stallion can finally call herself a college graduate!

The rapper, whose real name is Megan Pete, will walk on stage Saturday at Texas Southern University beginning at 12:30 p.m.

“Good morning hotties!! It’s graduation day!!!!” she wrote on Twitter.

In honor of Megan Thee Stallion’s graduation, she was honored with her own hashtag and emoji on Twitter, “#MeganTheeGraduate.”

Megan will earn a Bachelor’s degree in Health Administration from TSU. She will walk with the College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, according to CNN.

The ceremony will be live-streamed on TSU’s website. You can view it here.