Beyoncé, Megan thee Stallion, Lizzo show out for Houston at the Grammys

Beyonce, left, and Megan Thee Stallion accept the award for best rap song for "Savage" at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

HOUSTON – Megan thee Stallion came to the Grammys to collect.

The 26-year-old Houston rapper received the first televised Grammy Sunday night for best new artist, the first female rapper to win the honor since Lauryn Hill in 1999. She was introduced by fellow Houstonian Lizzo.

“I don’t want to cry,” she said, tearing up as she reached the stage. “But first of all, I want to say everybody is amazing. Every artist that was nominated for this award is so amazing. So shout-out to all y’all.”

The rising artist said she wanted to thank God, her team and her mother, who was her manager before she died in 2019.

“Secondly, I really just want to thank God, because thank you for putting life into my body for me to be able to even be here today. I want to say thank you for always being with me, being by my side. I want to say thank you to everybody at 300 for believing in me, sticking by me through my craziness and you know, it’s been a hell of a year but we made it. Thank you everybody at Rock Nation,” she continued. “And I really want to say thank you to my mama, she’s not here with me today but I know she is here with me in spirit and she always believed I could do it, so thank you all so much.”

Ad

Megan thee Stallion and Beyoncé also snatched two Grammys, best rap song and best rap performance, for the smash hit “Savage.”

“I am so proud of you,” Beyoncé said to Megan thee Stallion during the acceptance speech. “I just want to quickly give my love to Megan. I have so much respect for you. I am honored that you asked me to be apart of this song.”

Beyoncé concluded: “Houston, we love you.”

beyoncé showing love to megan, y’all i’m about to faint #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/D7Zq1LAUIm — christian live @ scammysˣ (@UNGODLYERA) March 15, 2021

https://twitter.com/UNGODLYERA/status/1371288342550167560

Beyoncé is also expected to have a record-breaking night as the lead contender with nine nominations. She won two honors during the pre-ceremony.

In addition to the collab with the H-Town Hottie, she earned best must video for “Brown Skin Girl,” featuring her daughter Blue Ivy Carter, who became the second youngest to win a Grammy at the age of 9.

Ad

In total, Beyoncé has won 27 Grammys over her decades-long career.

Here are a few tweets celebrating our Houston queens:

At 9 years old, Blue Ivy Carter is just the second musician under the age of 10 to win a Grammy. #GRAMMYs — Hugh McIntyre (@PopBangHugh) March 14, 2021

this beyonce and megan thee stallion interaction 🥺🥺🥺pic.twitter.com/8MGiqxS81Q — christian live @ scammysˣ (@UNGODLYERA) March 15, 2021

blue ivy winning a grammy is 100% what we all needed on this sunday afternoon — Scott Hoying (@scotthoying) March 14, 2021