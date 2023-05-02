May 2 is Megan Thee Stallion Day in the city of Houston

HOUSTON – May 2 is a special day as the city celebrates Houston’s own, Texas Southern University grad, and Grammy Award-winning entertainer Megan Thee Stallion.

Megan, whose birth name is Megan Pete, was awarded the key to the city back in 2022 by Mayor Sylvester Turner in a ceremony.

Additionally, Turner declared May 2 as ‘Megan Thee Stallion Day’ in the city of Houston, which coincides with the date of Megan’s late mother’s birthday.

The entertainer attributes many of her accomplishments to the city of Houston and always makes sure her music and style have a personalized Southern flare.

According to Mayor Turner’s office, Megan received her own day because of her philanthropic contributions through her non-profit Pete and Thomas Foundation.

The foundation was created in honor of her father and her mother and focuses on education, housing, health, and wellness.

A post on the foundation’s Instagram page read, “Communities are stronger when we support one another. Today, on Megan Thee Stallion Day, we encourage you to give back and volunteer in your community all week long! Click the link in our bio to discover volunteer opportunities, and share some organizations you volunteer with in the comments below!”

“Megan Thee Stallion has an extraordinary entertainment career, but we wanted to honor her for what she does offstage to lift people’s lives in underserved communities,” Mayor Turner said. “She assisted people after the 2021 winter storm, during the pandemic, and helped those struggling with homelessness. I look forward to watching her grow as an artist and humanitarian.”