‘Megan Thee Stallion Day’: Houston rapper, philanthropist presented key to the city, personal day by Mayor Turner

HOUSTON – Houston’s own, Texas Southern University Grad, and Grammy Award-winning entertainer Megan Thee Stallion received a few recognitions from the city of Houston on Sunday.

Megan, whose birth name is Megan Pete, was awarded the key to the city by Mayor Slyvester Turner in a ceremony. Additionally, Turner declared Monday, May 2, 2022, as ‘Megan Thee Stallion Day’ in the city of Houston, which coincides with the date of Megan’s late grandmother and mother’s birthday.

The entertainer attributes many of her accomplishments to the city of Houston and always makes sure her music and style has a personalized southern flare.

According to Mayor Turner’s office, Megan was selected because of her philanthropic contributions through her non-profit Pete and Thomas Foundation.

‘I will continue to give back to the city that made me who I am today,’ Megan wrote on Instagram.

The foundation was created in honor of her father and her mother and focuses on education, housing, health, and wellness. As part of her ceremony, Megan awarded three people with $5,000 each to help with their education, housing, and wellness expenses.

“Megan Thee Stallion has an extraordinary entertainment career, but we wanted to honor her for what she does offstage to lift people’s lives in underserved communities,” Mayor Turner said. “She assisted people after the 2021 winter storm, during the pandemic, and helped those struggling with homelessness. I look forward to watching her grow as an artist and humanitarian.”